ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $899.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNOB

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.