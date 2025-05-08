Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Crocs worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $73,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Crocs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Up 2.0 %

Crocs stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.21.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

