Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 142.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $220,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,836,000 after buying an additional 64,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 177,534 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,104 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE:DLX opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

