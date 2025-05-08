Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of First Internet Bancorp worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 373,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $21.74 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.66.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

