Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Funko by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Funko by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Funko by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In related news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,010.48. This represents a 41.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $239,730 over the last 90 days. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Funko Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FNKO opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.85. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.65.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

