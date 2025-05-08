Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

TARS stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,106 shares in the company, valued at $41,205,300. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173 in the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

