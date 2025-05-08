Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elme Communities by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,461,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 407,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

