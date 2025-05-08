Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.57 Million Stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 173,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 198,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 100,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HNRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.