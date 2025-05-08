Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 647.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $54,959.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,506.71. The trade was a 13.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

