Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $590.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

