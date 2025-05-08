Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Ducommun by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ducommun by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ducommun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCO opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $950.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

