Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,609,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

