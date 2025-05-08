Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

