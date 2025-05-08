EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $302,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.26. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

