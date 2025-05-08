ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of ESAB worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of ESAB by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ESAB by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $122.04 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

