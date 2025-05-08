ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 126.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $191.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESSA

About ESSA Bancorp

(Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.