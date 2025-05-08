Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 330.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 440,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

