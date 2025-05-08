Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

