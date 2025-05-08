First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,794.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,774.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,011.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.82.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

