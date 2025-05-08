First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 53,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $309.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.04. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $21.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. Analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

