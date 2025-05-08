First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 124,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,492 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,198.50. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

