First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Invesco by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

