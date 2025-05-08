First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stake Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,986 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $44.35.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.