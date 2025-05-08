Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.