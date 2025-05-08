Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Now Covered by Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FTS opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 724.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 286.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

