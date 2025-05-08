Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FET opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux bought 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $161,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,212.50. The trade was a 4.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

