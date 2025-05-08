Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $161,126.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,212.50. The trade was a 4.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1,911.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

