Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,966 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.