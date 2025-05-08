Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,090 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1,332.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Gatos Silver stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

