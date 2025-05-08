Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $121,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Glaukos by 1,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,490,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 825,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 145,890 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

