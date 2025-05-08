GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $231.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $183.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $130.31 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.57.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.86, for a total transaction of $95,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,154.06. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.86, for a total value of $572,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,159,144.42. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $10,244,835 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 54.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in GoDaddy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

