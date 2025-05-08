Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,979.08. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,078 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

GDYN opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 333.25 and a beta of 1.13. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

