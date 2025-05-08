Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This represents a 6.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

