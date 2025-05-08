Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $360.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.39. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

