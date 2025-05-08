Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,111,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 332,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Hovde Group raised HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In other HBT Financial news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,048.75. This represents a 30.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

HBT stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $737.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.60.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

