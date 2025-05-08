Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,289 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,567.40. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,276,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.