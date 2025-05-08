Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,831 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First of Long Island by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.89 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.04 to $16.56 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

