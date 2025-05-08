Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 385 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Chemung Financial worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.36. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

