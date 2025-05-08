Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,299,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 903.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 731,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after buying an additional 658,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after buying an additional 576,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Cognex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

