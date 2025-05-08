Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

