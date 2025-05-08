Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of First Internet Bancorp worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INBK. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.96%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

