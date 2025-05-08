Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.