Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.3 %

GLDD opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

