Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 9,997 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $392.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

