Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $630.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $637.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.16.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewMarket

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.