Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 11,045 Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after purchasing an additional 913,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,154.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,320 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 605,844 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,249,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 305.08%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

