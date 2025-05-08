Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 25,579 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,579 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.