Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 683.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PROS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $6,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRO opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $794.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

