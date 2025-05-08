Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $105.62 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

