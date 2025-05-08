Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -408.70%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

